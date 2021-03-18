Canadian Banc Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.08550 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable April 9, 2021 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2021.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2013, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on March 31, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.08550 per share based on the VWAP of $10.26 payable on April 9, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.