 

Astra CEO to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event

Astra Space Inc. (“Astra”), the fastest privately-funded company in history to demonstrate orbital launch capability, today announced that Chris Kemp, co-founder and CEO, will participate in the BofA Securities Space, Transportation, Aviation, and Autos Research Summit (STAARS 2021). Astra and Holicity Inc. (Nasdaq: HOL), a publicly-traded special purchase acquisition company, announced a proposed business combination on February 2, 2021. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.

  • BofA Securities Space, Transportation, Aviation, and Autos Research Summit (STAARS 2021)
     Presentation: Monday, March 22, 4:55 p.m. ET (1:55 p.m. PT)

A Live Webcast, as well as replay, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://astra.com/investors/

About Astra

Astra Space Inc. was founded in October 2016 with the mission of launching a new generation of space services to improve life on Earth. Visit https://astra.com for more information.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. (Nasdaq: HOL). is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) sponsored by Pendrell Holicity Holdings Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Pendrell Corporation, a permanent capital vehicle whose controlling shareholder is Mr. Craig O. McCaw. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to approval of Holicity’s stockholders and other customary closing conditions, including a registration statement being declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the Business Combination Agreement and the investor presentation, has been filed with the SEC on a Current Report on Form 8-K and is available at www.sec.gov and on Astra’s website at astra.com/investors. Holicity will file a registration statement (which will contain a proxy statement/prospectus) with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction.

Important Information about the Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the Proposed Transaction contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement (the “Proposed Transaction”), Holicity will file a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the SEC that will include a proxy statement/prospectus, and will file other documents with the SEC regarding the Proposed Transaction. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents will be sent to the stockholders of Holicity seeking stockholder approval of the Proposed Transaction and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters. HOLICITY’S STOCKHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS ARE ADVISED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WHICH FORMS A PART OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND THE EFFECTIVE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS IN CONNECTION WITH HOLICITY’S SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR HOLICITY’S SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO APPROVE THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY THE BUSINESS COMBINATION AGREEMENT (THE “SPECIAL MEETING”), BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. When available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to Holicity’s stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the Proposed Transaction and the other matters to be voted upon at the Special Meeting. Holicity’s stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement/prospectus, and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the Proposed Transaction, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Holicity Inc., 2300 Carillon Point, Kirkland, WA 98033; Telephone: (435) 278-7100.

