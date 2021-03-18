 

Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

A member of the Supervisory Board has carried out a transaction in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 a) Name  Carl-Viggo Östlund
 2. Reason for notification
 a) Position/status Board Member
 b) Initial notification/
amendment

  Initial notification
 3. Details of the issuer
 a) Name  Tryg A/S
 b) LEI  213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code
 Shares (subscription rights)

 

 

 DK0061534534
 b) Name of transaction  Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
 c) Price(s) and volume(s)

  		Price(s):           DKK 6.8726                
Volume(s):     5 subscription rights
 d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

5 subscription rights
DKK 34.36
 e) Date of transaction  2021-03-15
 f) Place of transaction  NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

Attachment


Wertpapier


