 

Danone publishes its 2020 Universal Registration Document

Press Release – Paris, March 18, 2021

             
Danone publishes its 2020 Universal Registration Document

Danone filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 18, 2021.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

  • the Annual Financial Report;
  • the Board of Directors’ report on the corporate governance;
  • the description of the share buyback program; and
  • the management report including non-financial performance statement.

This 2020 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and is also available on Danone’s website (www.danone.com), on the “Investors / Publications & events / Registration Documents/URD” section.

The draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 29, 2021 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions are also available on Danone’s website (www.danone.com), on the “Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders' Meeting” section.

About Danone (www.danone.com)

Danone is a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories in 3 businesses: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With its ‘One Planet. One Health’ frame of action, which considers the health of people and the planet as intimately interconnected, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices. To accelerate this food revolution and create superior, sustainable, profitable value for all its stakeholders, Danone has defined nine 2030 Goals, and paved the way as the first listed company to adopt the “Entreprise à Mission” status in France. With a purpose to bring health through food to as many people as possible, and corresponding social, societal and environmental objectives set out in its articles of association, Danone commits to operating in an efficient, responsible and inclusive manner, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. By 2025, Danone aims to become one of the first multinational companies to obtain B Corp certification. With more than 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €23.6 billion in sales in 2020. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Horizon Organic, Mizone, Oikos, Prostokvashino, Silk, Vega). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Vigeo Eiris and Sustainalytics, as well as the Ethibel Sustainability Index, the MSCI ESG Indexes, the FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and the Access to Nutrition Index.

