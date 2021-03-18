LPL Financial Advisors Named to Barron’s List of Top Financial Advisors in America

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today recognizes 17 affiliated advisors who have been ranked among the Top 1,200 Top Financial Advisors in America, according to Barron’s.



Michael Allard, CalBay Investments, Calif.

Michael Axelrod, Bleakley Financial Group, N.J.

Steve Booren, Prosperion Financial Advisors, Colo.

Mark R. Brown, Brown & Company, Colo.

Vince Cimino, Wealth Enhancement Group, Wis.

Jamie Cox, HFG—Harris Financial Group, Va.

Deborah Danielson, Danielson Financial Group, Nev.

Rick Fisher, Fisher Wealth Management, N.C.

Michael Hirthler, Jacobi Capital Management, Pa.

Susan Kaplan, Kaplan Financial Services, Mass.

Ben Marks, Marks Group Wealth Management, Minn.

Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management, Calif.

Matt Riesenweber, Cornerstone Wealth Strategies, Wash.

Andy Schwartz, Bleakley Financial Group, N.J.

William Sukup, Wealth Enhancement Group, Minn.

Mark Winthrop, Winthrop Wealth, Mass.

Charles C.Zhang, Zhang Financial, Mich.



“We congratulate these highly successful advisors and their teams on this esteemed industry recognition,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “This award shines a light on their commitment to delivering personalized financial advice to help clients work toward their financial goals. As a top financial advisor, these individuals have become a source of strength and stability for clients, delivering exemplary wealth management services in even the toughest of times. This past year has been unprecedented and these LPL advisors have continued to elevate their business and demonstrate the value of the independent model in creating meaningful and long-lasting relationships. We are honored to be their partner and are committed to providing robust resources and innovative capabilities that allow them to thrive.”

The annual list highlights outstanding financial advisors from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, based on factors including the quality of the advisors’ practices and community involvement*. The 2021 report names the top advisors in each state, with the number of ranking spots distributed in proportion to state population and wealth. Approximately 4,000 of the nation’s most productive financial advisors provided data for the annual report. According to Barron’s, the goal in publishing these rankings is to shine a spotlight on the best advisors, with an eye towards raising standards in the industry.