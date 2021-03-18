 

LPL Financial Advisors Named to Barron’s List of Top Financial Advisors in America

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 21:05  |  41   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today recognizes 17 affiliated advisors who have been ranked among the Top 1,200 Top Financial Advisors in America, according to Barron’s.

  • Michael Allard, CalBay Investments, Calif.
  • Michael Axelrod, Bleakley Financial Group, N.J.
  • Steve Booren, Prosperion Financial Advisors, Colo.
  • Mark R. Brown, Brown & Company, Colo.
  • Vince Cimino, Wealth Enhancement Group, Wis.
  • Jamie Cox, HFG—Harris Financial Group, Va.
  • Deborah Danielson, Danielson Financial Group, Nev.
  • Rick Fisher, Fisher Wealth Management, N.C.
  • Michael Hirthler, Jacobi Capital Management, Pa.
  • Susan Kaplan, Kaplan Financial Services, Mass.
  • Ben Marks, Marks Group Wealth Management, Minn.
  • Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management, Calif.
  • Matt Riesenweber, Cornerstone Wealth Strategies, Wash.
  • Andy Schwartz, Bleakley Financial Group, N.J.
  • William Sukup, Wealth Enhancement Group, Minn.
  • Mark Winthrop, Winthrop Wealth, Mass.
  • Charles C.Zhang, Zhang Financial, Mich.

“We congratulate these highly successful advisors and their teams on this esteemed industry recognition,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “This award shines a light on their commitment to delivering personalized financial advice to help clients work toward their financial goals. As a top financial advisor, these individuals have become a source of strength and stability for clients, delivering exemplary wealth management services in even the toughest of times. This past year has been unprecedented and these LPL advisors have continued to elevate their business and demonstrate the value of the independent model in creating meaningful and long-lasting relationships. We are honored to be their partner and are committed to providing robust resources and innovative capabilities that allow them to thrive.”

The annual list highlights outstanding financial advisors from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, based on factors including the quality of the advisors’ practices and community involvement*. The 2021 report names the top advisors in each state, with the number of ranking spots distributed in proportion to state population and wealth. Approximately 4,000 of the nation’s most productive financial advisors provided data for the annual report. According to Barron’s, the goal in publishing these rankings is to shine a spotlight on the best advisors, with an eye towards raising standards in the industry.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Advisors Named to Barron’s List of Top Financial Advisors in America CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today recognizes 17 affiliated advisors who have been ranked among the Top 1,200 Top Financial Advisors in America, according to Barron’s. Michael Allard, CalBay …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Wisdomtree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of ...
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2021
15.03.21
LPL Financial Announces Completion of Leverage-Neutral Transaction Amending Senior Secured Credit Facilities and Offering Senior Unsecured Notes
15.03.21
LPL Financial Welcomes The Monteverde Group
11.03.21
LPL Financial Welcomes The Fox Alliance
09.03.21
LPL Financial Attorneys Selected for Legal Industry DEI Fellowship
04.03.21
LPL Financial Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
04.03.21
LPL Financial Announces Proposed Leverage-Neutral Transaction to Refinance Its Senior Unsecured Notes
03.03.21
LPL Financial to Present at the Wolfe Virtual FinTech Forum 2021
01.03.21
LPL Financial to Provide Wealth Management Services to Members of PSECU
25.02.21
LPL Financial Supports Austin Community Impacted by Winter Storm