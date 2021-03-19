United-Guardian Reports 2020 Financial Results

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported today that the company had another profitable year, despite the impact of the global pandemic on the company’s sales and earnings. Sales in 2020 were $10,986,081 compared with $13,599,084 in 2019, and net income was $3,304,978 ($0.72 per share) compared with $4,761,711 ($1.04 per share) in 2019.



“Like many other companies, our revenue in 2020 was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Ken Globus, President of United-Guardian. “The most significant impact for us was the decrease in sales of our cosmetic ingredients in China, and it is too early to determine how much of that decrease will be recovered this year. However, sales of our cosmetic ingredients in the first quarter of 2021 have been encouraging, with a gradual increase in orders of product intended for shipment to China. In another positive note, sales of our pharmaceutical products were not impacted by the pandemic, and continue to be strong. We remain optimistic that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, and that we will be able to gradually recover some of the business we lost last year. With the additional revenue that we anticipate will be generated over the next few years from some of our recently introduced products, we are hopeful that in 2021 we will begin to see a return to our previous revenue and profitability levels.”