 

Enthusiast Gaming Signs Integrated Partnership with TikTok

Partnership to create custom content leveraging media advertising, esports sponsorships, influencer marketing, and entertainment activations across Enthusiast Gaming’s diversified fan engagement platforms

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX:EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE:2AV), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) the largest gaming media platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, is excited to announce that it has signed an integrated partnership deal with TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video. TikTok will leverage Enthusiast Gaming’s vast platform of video game and esports fan communities to help drive adoption and bridge the integration of TikTok within the gaming and esports industry.

The deal is building on the recent success of TikTok’s and Enthusiast Gaming's partnership at EGLX Digital 2020 virtual expo in November 2020. The expo drew over 12 million views across 53 hours of livestreaming content from November 10-13, 2020.

Partnership activations to be rolled out across Enthusiast Gaming’s platform include:

  • Product and logo placement and promotional activity with Luminosity Gaming influencers, social media and a soon to be released video series microsite
  • Production of high-impact, co-branded rich media including launch teasers and custom promo video content to be broadcast on Luminosity Gaming’s Twitch account, social media channels and Enthusiast Gaming media properties

“We are delighted to be partnering with TikTok, a revolutionary company that is dominating mobile media, to provide them with an integrated approach to increase awareness and engagement by delivering unique and creative content to our loyal fan communities,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “Our recognition by Comscore as the largest mobile entity in the United States in the Gaming Information category validates the extensive reach we have into the elusive Gen Z and Millennial gaming market. We are excited to work together to create value for the TikTok community.”

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the world’s largest media platform of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast Gaming’s gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites including The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist collectively generate approximately 1 billion page views monthly. Enthusiast Gaming’s talent division works with nearly 1,000 YouTube creators generating nearly 3 billion views a month working with leading gamer talent such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast Gaming’s entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Enthusiast Gaming to Acquire Icy Veins, Expanding its Owned and Operated Platform
04.03.21
Enthusiast Gaming to Announce 4th Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results on March 22, 2021  
02.03.21
Enthusiast Gaming’s Pocket Gamer Connects Virtual Conference Posts Record Numbers
24.02.21
Enthusiast Gaming to launch Upcomer as esports publication with award-winning staff roster

ZeitTitel
23.01.21
11
Bald weltweit die Nummer 1 im Esports Bereich?