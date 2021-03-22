Good news from hydrogen specialist dynaCert Inc.: +++ dynaCERT ACHIEVES LOCAL AND GLOBAL MILESTONES +++



Q1 2021 may hold a glimpse of life returning to normal for dynaCERT after the COVID-19 slowdown. The company has achieved growing sales in the trucking indus-try in North America and in the global mining industry. dynaCERT is now also one of the 21 members of the Ontario Government Hydrogen Strategy Working Group. The city of Woodstock emission test was also completed with success. The company has further entered in discussion with the World's largest transportation polluters. Finally, dynaCERT made R&D progress on their non-core Electrolyser.



Sales in the global mining industry



In Q1 2021 dynaCERT has shipped or received confirmed orders from international mining companies operating in countries as diverse as Brazil, Russia, China and Peru. The units sold or shipped are the HG-1 HydraGEN, HG2, HG-4C and the large capacity HG-6C. The company has been very vocal about targeting the mining industry and this shows positive results in this sector. We hope that these units used around the world in harsh condition such an open pit that reaches temperatures of -40 degrees Celsius can help the company showcase its technology and their advantages for the sector.

Growing sales in the trucking industry in North America

Through their partnership with Karbonkleen, dynaCERT has sold 20 units of the HG-1 model for their North American continental trucking customers. Even if small, we al-ways believes that the sales curve would be in a hockey stick shape and we expect the company to continue registering small order batches, culminating in a strong entry for this strategic business sector.



Research & Development



The development of new products such as the Anion Exchange Membrane and the Cation Exchange Membrane electrolysers that will produce pressurized Hydrogen. This should enable to cut down pressurized Hydrogen costs and allows its use in small- and large-scale application sectors such as off- grid power supply, fuel cells, etc.



Other strategic developments



The company has further concluded a very positive testing phase with the City of Woodstock, Ontario, demonstrating significant fuel consumption reduction on its recent Garbage Truck trial. The units installed also showcased reductions of greenhouse gases. The company has also entered strategic negotiations with one of the world's largest transporters of goods.



Conclusion: We remain convinced of the hydrogen specialist. The task now is to successfully manage the roll-out in the next two years, 2021 and 2022, with higher unit numbers and to sustainably bring the technology to the market.



