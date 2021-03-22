 

Original-Research dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): Buy

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
22.03.2021, 14:01  |  46   |   |   

^

Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu dynaCERT Inc

Unternehmen: dynaCERT Inc
ISIN: CA26780A1084

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: Buy
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

Good news from hydrogen specialist dynaCert Inc.: +++ dynaCERT ACHIEVES LOCAL AND GLOBAL MILESTONES +++

Q1 2021 may hold a glimpse of life returning to normal for dynaCERT after the COVID-19 slowdown. The company has achieved growing sales in the trucking indus-try in North America and in the global mining industry. dynaCERT is now also one of the 21 members of the Ontario Government Hydrogen Strategy Working Group. The city of Woodstock emission test was also completed with success. The company has further entered in discussion with the World's largest transportation polluters. Finally, dynaCERT made R&D progress on their non-core Electrolyser.

Sales in the global mining industry

In Q1 2021 dynaCERT has shipped or received confirmed orders from international mining companies operating in countries as diverse as Brazil, Russia, China and Peru. The units sold or shipped are the HG-1 HydraGEN, HG2, HG-4C and the large capacity HG-6C. The company has been very vocal about targeting the mining industry and this shows positive results in this sector. We hope that these units used around the world in harsh condition such an open pit that reaches temperatures of -40 degrees Celsius can help the company showcase its technology and their advantages for the sector.
Growing sales in the trucking industry in North America
Through their partnership with Karbonkleen, dynaCERT has sold 20 units of the HG-1 model for their North American continental trucking customers. Even if small, we al-ways believes that the sales curve would be in a hockey stick shape and we expect the company to continue registering small order batches, culminating in a strong entry for this strategic business sector.

Research & Development

The development of new products such as the Anion Exchange Membrane and the Cation Exchange Membrane electrolysers that will produce pressurized Hydrogen. This should enable to cut down pressurized Hydrogen costs and allows its use in small- and large-scale application sectors such as off- grid power supply, fuel cells, etc.

Other strategic developments

The company has further concluded a very positive testing phase with the City of Woodstock, Ontario, demonstrating significant fuel consumption reduction on its recent Garbage Truck trial. The units installed also showcased reductions of greenhouse gases. The company has also entered strategic negotiations with one of the world's largest transporters of goods.

Conclusion: We remain convinced of the hydrogen specialist. The task now is to successfully manage the roll-out in the next two years, 2021 and 2022, with higher unit numbers and to sustainably bring the technology to the market.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22215.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Jörg Grunwald
Vorstand
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date and time of study completion: English: 22.03.2020 (12:30) Date and time of first transmission: English: 22.03.2020 (14:00)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: Buy
Analyst: GBC
dynaCERT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: DYA - dynaCERT inc. | Carbon Emission Reduction Technology
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Original-Research dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): Buy ^ Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu dynaCERT Inc Unternehmen: dynaCERT Inc ISIN: CA26780A1084 Anlass der Studie: Research Comment Empfehlung: Buy Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax trotzt dritter Welle - Dennoch Korrekturgefahr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: VW treiben Autosektor erneut an - Auch Porsche im Blick
Aktien Asien: Überwiegend schwächer - Chinas Festlandbörsen legen zu
AKTIE IM FOKUS: VW-Aktien wieder gefragt - Porsche nun auch im Blickpunkt
INDEX-MONITOR: Siemens Energy ab heute im Dax - Porsche im MDax
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Pandemiesorgen bremsen Rekordjagd im Tourismus-Sektor aus
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow stabil und Nasdaq fest - Anleihenrenditen sinken
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Etwas schwächer nach Vorwochenrekord
DAX-FLASH: Leicht schwächer nach Rekord-Vorwoche
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Anleger nach Rekord in Vorwoche vorsichtiger
Titel
DGAP-News: PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 MIO. AN UND ...(1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung und ...
Ölpreise geraten stark unter Druck
Presse: Varta will Batterien für Elektroautos produzieren (1) 
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Volkswagen-Stammaktien bleiben auffällig
ROUNDUP: Streit um russisches Gas: Deutschland droht Niederlage vor EuGH
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00 ...
DAX-FLASH: Schwacher Start erwartet - Wall Street-Verluste und Großer Verfall
AKTIE IM FOKUS: VW Stämme schießen auf Hoch seit 2008
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Renditeanstieg löst Talfahrt der Tech-Werte aus
Titel
'ZeroCovid'-Kampagne veröffentlicht Stufenplan zur Pandemiebekämpfung
Aktien New York: Kräftige Verluste nach Powells vagem Kommentar zum Zinsanstieg (2) 
DGAP-News: PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 MIO. AN UND ...(1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung und ...
Aktien New York: Inflationssorgen belasten vor allem Techwerte schwer
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax tiefrot - Anleger fliehen aus den Corona-Highflyern
Aktien New York: Gedämpfte Stimmung - China warnt vor Berwertungsblasen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen (deutsch)
DGAP-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Raus aus Techwerten - Dow mit Rekord
Titel
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 Verlegeschiff bald in der Ostsee (1) 
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2: Verlegeschiff erreicht Ostseebucht
USA liefern Hydroxychloroquin zur Corona-Behandlung nach Brasilien (1) 
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 erreicht Verlegeschiff die Ostsee
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow startet nach verlängertem Wochenende schwächer
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Stellungnahme des Vorstands zur aktuellen Lage des Unternehmens (deutsch)
Aktien Asien: Verluste - Hongkong geschlossen
Wasserstoff-Aktien im Höhenflug - Experten warnen vor Rückschlägen
DAX-FLASH: Deutliches Minus zum Handelsstart erwartet

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:01 Uhr
Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): Kaufen
15.03.21
dynaCERT erzielt lokale und globale Meilensteine und ist Teil der Wasserstoffstrategiekoalition
15.03.21
Bayer, Dynacert, JinkoSolar – grüne Performancestars!
05.03.21
Wasserstoff: Die beste Wasserstoffaktie! PlugPower, Ballard Power, NEL ASA, dynaCERT

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:13 Uhr
4.626
DYA - dynaCERT inc. | Carbon Emission Reduction Technology