Avicanna Inc. to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum March 25th

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, today announced that Aras Azadian, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on March 25 th .

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

DATE: Thursday, March 25th

TIME: 2pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3qVRFyI

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Avicanna Enters Multi-level Strategic Partnership with Al Harrington’s, Harrington Wellness Inc., to Commercialize re+PLAY Branded Products in Canada and the United States

Avicanna Launches RHO Phyto Topical Gels in Canada and Initiates Clinical Studies

Avicanna Advances Pharmaceutical Epilepsy Program with Collaboration with The University Health Network and GMP Manufacturing Of Its First Pharmaceutical Preparation

Avicanna Expands Access To Its Advanced And Evidence-based Rho Phyto Medical Products Through Provincial Retailers Across Canada

Avicanna Expands Distribution Network In South America Through Commercial Partnerships In Ecuador And Commercial Export Of Feminized Seeds To Uruguay

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is an Ontario, Canada based corporation focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products through its two main business segments, cultivation and research and development.

Avicanna’s two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia are the base for Avicanna’s cultivation activities. These two companies are licensed to cultivate and process cannabis for the production of cannabis extracts and purified cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Avicanna’s research and development business is primarily conducted out of Canada at its headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto. Avicanna’s scientific team develops products, and Avicanna has also engaged the services of researchers at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto for the purpose of optimizing and improving upon its products.

Avicanna’s research and development and cultivation activities are focused on the development of its key products, including plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, phyto-therapeutics, derma-cosmetics, and Extracts (defined as plant-derived cannabinoid extracts and purified cannabinoids, including distillates and isolates), with a goal of eventually having these products manufactured and distributed through various markets.

