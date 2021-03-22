KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC SPONSORS DogeSPAC LLC

According to SPAC Insider , in 2020, 247 newly formed SPACs raised $83 billion in capital through initial public offerings. In 2019 and 2020, more SPACs were created in those two years than in the prior 18 years combined. SPACs have already raised more than $38 billion in 2021, with an average of $296 million for 128 SPAC IPOs.

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today the first-ever of its kind, Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), that allows Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) holders to acquire DogeSPAC LLC interests. The new DogeSPAC focuses on expanding our existing air purification and digital health improvement technology development and is actively searching for acquisitions in this field. Kronos will maintain a 20% interest or 4,000,000 units. DogeSPAC LLC plans to raise approximately $100 million worth of Dogecoin by offering up to 20 million units at an exchange rate of 100 Dogecoin for 1 unit or 2000 Dogecoin Cash (Crypto: DOG) for every 1 unit of the DogeSPAC, LLC.





The money raised through SPACs in January 2021 alone surpassed that of all of 2019.





"Dogecoin started as a meme cryptocurrency poking fun at Bitcoin but now has a market capitalization of over $7 billion with an army of supporters. Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't stop tweeting about Dogecoin. Snoop Dogg placed online a mock album image named "Snoop Doge." Gene Simmons, a co-founder of the rock band Kiss, calls himself the "God of Dogecoin," said Kronos President Michael Rubinov. "After continued interest and support from the Dogecoin community in our AirDoge and other Kronos products and increased popularity of DogeCoin, we're excited to launch our dedicated DogeSPAC team."

The newly formed DogeSPAC team will initially take the indication of interests from Dogecoin owners that qualify as accredited investors and/or non-USA persons. After exhausting these interests, DogeSPAC LLC intends to go through the highly regulated process of SEC registration known as S-1 in order to reach a broader audience and will update investors and shareholders via www.dogespac.com periodically. Any inquiries should indicate both the size of interest and whether ownership in DogeSPAC would be preferred in the more traditional units of certificates or in units that will be posted on the Binance Blockchain where they will eventually be tradeable on PancakeSwap -the decentralized exchange for swapping BEP-20 tokens. Once DogeSPAC has raised sufficient amounts of Dogecoin, we will endeavor to close our first acquisition utilizing Dogecoin as the preferred form of payment or investment.