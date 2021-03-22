 

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC SPONSORS DogeSPAC LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 17:03  |  64   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today the first-ever of its kind, Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), that allows Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) holders to acquire DogeSPAC LLC interests. The new DogeSPAC focuses on expanding our existing air purification and digital health improvement technology development and is actively searching for acquisitions in this field. Kronos will maintain a 20% interest or 4,000,000 units. DogeSPAC LLC plans to raise approximately $100 million worth of Dogecoin by offering up to 20 million units at an exchange rate of 100 Dogecoin for 1 unit or 2000 Dogecoin Cash (Crypto: DOG) for every 1 unit of the DogeSPAC, LLC.

According to SPAC Insider, in 2020, 247 newly formed SPACs raised $83 billion in capital through initial public offerings. In 2019 and 2020, more SPACs were created in those two years than in the prior 18 years combined. SPACs have already raised more than $38 billion in 2021, with an average of $296 million for 128 SPAC IPOs.


The money raised through SPACs in January 2021 alone surpassed that of all of 2019.


"Dogecoin started as a meme cryptocurrency poking fun at Bitcoin but now has a market capitalization of over $7 billion with an army of supporters. Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't stop tweeting about Dogecoin. Snoop Dogg placed online a mock album image named "Snoop Doge." Gene Simmons, a co-founder of the rock band Kiss, calls himself the "God of Dogecoin," said Kronos President Michael Rubinov. "After continued interest and support from the Dogecoin community in our AirDoge and other Kronos products and increased popularity of DogeCoin, we're excited to launch our dedicated DogeSPAC team."

The newly formed DogeSPAC team will initially take the indication of interests from Dogecoin owners that qualify as accredited investors and/or non-USA persons. After exhausting these interests, DogeSPAC LLC intends to go through the highly regulated process of SEC registration known as S-1 in order to reach a broader audience and will update investors and shareholders via www.dogespac.com periodically. Any inquiries should indicate both the size of interest and whether ownership in DogeSPAC would be preferred in the more traditional units of certificates or in units that will be posted on the Binance Blockchain where they will eventually be tradeable on PancakeSwap -the decentralized exchange for swapping BEP-20 tokens. Once DogeSPAC has raised sufficient amounts of Dogecoin, we will endeavor to close our first acquisition utilizing Dogecoin as the preferred form of payment or investment.

Seite 1 von 5
Kronos Advanced Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC SPONSORS DogeSPAC LLC Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), product development and production company that has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Medical Doctors Forced to Invent Safer Mask Following Covid-19 Death of Colleague
23.02.21
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ADDS NEW RESELLER FROM SUCCESSFUL B2B MARKETING CAMPAIGN