Mineworx Announces Corporate Update Webinar 

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd. announced today that the Company will hold a Webinar on Thursday March 25 at 2pm MST or 4pm EST to provide an update on the operations of the Company.

As a reminder, today the shares of the Company commence trading following the 1 for 2 consolidation on the TSX-Venture.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable and profitable manner from niche market opportunities. For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

