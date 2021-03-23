Forbes Names FTI Consulting to 2021 America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the Company has been named to Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for the sixth consecutive year, recognized in 11 sectors and functional areas.



Commenting on the recognition, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, “Being recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for the sixth consecutive year is a gratifying reflection of the success we are having in supporting terrific professionals as they leverage our global expertise to help clients with their most significant challenges and opportunities.”