Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces AlphaZBL AC-DC Active Bridge Rectifier Solutions

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products today, today announced a new family of active AC-DC bridge rectifiers. Aptly trademarked AlphaZBL for “zero bridge loss,” this new family of products virtually eliminates the bridge rectifier losses in AC-DC power supplies and adaptors. Typical end applications include high power 100W and above adaptors used for high-end laptops and televisions as well as power supplies for Desktops, Game consoles, Servers, and Telecom.

AOZ7200 and AOZ7270 Enable Efficiency and Thermal Enhancement in High Power Adaptors and Titanium Level Efficiency in AC-DC Power Supplies (Graphic: Business Wire)

The first two members of the family include a controller, AOZ7200, in a SOT-23 package and an integrated product AOZ7270, which integrates a 600V, 190mOhm MOSFET in a DFN 5x7 package. The AOZ7200 offers maximum flexibility to trade off performance and cost by pairing it with AOS’s benchmark super junction family of MOSFETs. The AOZ7270 takes advantage of AOS’s capabilities in novel IC design, benchmark MOSFET technology, and innovative packaging to reduce component count and design time. Both products are self-powered from the AC line and do not require external circuitry. The proprietary self-biasing scheme sips minimal power from the AC line making it very efficient in light load or standby mode of operation. In a typical 100W application, the AOZ7270DI delivers efficiency improvements of 0.89% at 115VAC and 0.44% at 230VAC over a diode bridge. Both products exceed lightning surge requirements that are a critical requirement in AC-DC applications.

“Today’s data centers strive for improved efficiency and thermals as cooling of the data center takes as much if not more power than the servers themselves. AOS’s AlphaZBL products make the design of Titanium grade efficiency power supplies far easier to achieve,” said Colin Huang, Power IC Marketing Manager at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. “High power adaptors face thermal challenges in the face of ever-increasing power density. Active bridge rectification enabled by AOZ7200 and AOZ7270 offer the simplest path to reducing power losses,” he adds.