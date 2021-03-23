 

Virtusa and Bloomin’ Brands Announce Five-Year Strategic Management Agreement

23.03.2021   

Virtusa to Manage Entire IT and Cloud Infrastructure Across the Bloomin’ Brands Portfolio

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced a strategic agreement with Bloomin’ Brands to become the exclusive provider of managed IT infrastructure services, including cloud transformation initiatives.

Bloomin’ Brands is one of the world’s largest casual dining companies with more than 1,450 restaurants worldwide, including Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and Aussie Grill by Outback.

Under this five-year agreement, Virtusa will become the exclusive provider of IT infrastructure management services for company-owned restaurants in the Bloomin’ Brands portfolio.
“We look forward to working with the Virtusa team for in-restaurant services, network management, and service desk solutions, essential elements for operating restaurants today,” said Michael Stutts, chief customer officer, Bloomin’ Brands. “Virtusa’s industry and technology expertise will help position us for long-term success.”

“Bloomin’ Brands restaurants are among the most recognizable in the world,” said Samir Dhir, president and head of Americas, Virtusa. “By tapping into our end-to-end transformation, including proven contactless payments, voice and mobile ordering systems, IT estate modernization and management services, we believe Bloomin’ Brands will increase their operational efficiency, improve the quality of service and ultimately maintain their position as one of the world's largest casual dining companies.”

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation.  All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.


