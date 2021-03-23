 

Kitron Publishing of Annual Report for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 19:09  |  22   |   |   

(2021-03-23) The Board of Directors of Kitron ASA has approved the Annual Report for 2020.

The financial accounts remain unchanged compared with the fourth quarter report.

The Annual Report is attached and is also published at www.kitron.com.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

Attachment


Kitron ASA (New) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kitron Publishing of Annual Report for 2020 (2021-03-23) The Board of Directors of Kitron ASA has approved the Annual Report for 2020. The financial accounts remain unchanged compared with the fourth quarter report. The Annual Report is attached and is also published at www.kitron.com. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade ...
Enthusiast Gaming Announces $127.6 Million of Pro Forma Revenue in 2020
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
Kitron: Corvus Energy enters Contract Manufacturing Agreement with Kitron
17.03.21
Kitron raises revenue and margin targets
11.03.21
Kitron to provide strategic business update