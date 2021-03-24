 

DGAP-Adhoc asknet Solutions AG recognizes additional restructuring costs and adjusts 2020 guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 21:03  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning
asknet Solutions AG recognizes additional restructuring costs and adjusts 2020 guidance

24-March-2021 / 21:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

asknet Solutions AG recognizes additional restructuring costs and adjusts 2020 guidance

March 24, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - In the course of the ongoing preparation of the 2020 annual financial statements of asknet Solutions AG (ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370), it has emerged that additional extraordinary restructuring costs, are expected to result in a loss before interest and income tax (EBIT) for the full year in the range of EUR 1.0 to 1.3 million. Previously, the company had assumed to achieve a slightly positive EBIT in the financial year 2020. At the same time, due to the improved operational performance in the second half of 2020, the company was able to achieve an increase in gross profit by 20% to EUR 11.0 million on a full-year basis according to preliminary figures (H1 2020: EUR 4.0 million). Originally, the company had projected a decline in gross profit. According to preliminary figures, this improvement was offset by high one-time and extraordinary costs for the restructuring of the company in the total amount of nearly EUR 1 million, including consulting and legal expenses for the realization of the demerger from Nexway Group AG (incl. its subsidiary Nexway SAS) and other restructuring charges. Sales revenues declined by 3% to EUR 81.9 million, according to preliminary figures, following the strategic decision to streamline the customer base in the eCommerce Solutions business unit to focus on higher margin customers.

The publication of the audited asknet Solutions AG annual report is scheduled for May 2021.

Contact
Magda Gajny
+49(0)721/96458-6116
investors@asknet.com
https://asknet-solutions.com/

24-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: asknet Solutions AG
Vincenz-Priessnitz-Str. 3
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-0
Fax: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-99
E-mail: investors@asknet.com
Internet: asknet-solutions.com
ISIN: DE000A2E3707
WKN: A2E370
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1178205

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1178205  24-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1178205&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetasknet Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc asknet Solutions AG recognizes additional restructuring costs and adjusts 2020 guidance DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning asknet Solutions AG recognizes additional restructuring costs and adjusts 2020 guidance 24-March-2021 / 21:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON bei Zielerreichung voll auf Kurs - Abbau der Verschuldung kommt schneller voran
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities plant Ausschüttung einer Dividende von 1,00 EUR je Aktie für das ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: Orbis AG; Bieter: Hörmann Digital Beteiligungs GmbH
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2020
EQS-Adhoc: Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Comet Holding AG
EQS-Adhoc: Changes on the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG Encavis publishes first sustainability report 2020
DGAP-News: LPKF blickt trotz Corona auf ein erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr 2020 zurück
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG erkennt zusätzliche Restrukturierungskosten und passt Prognose für 2020 an (deutsch)
21:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG erkennt zusätzliche Restrukturierungskosten und passt Prognose für 2020 an
05.03.21
asknet bekommt neuen CFO
05.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG ernennt Florent Guillomeau zum Finanzvorstand (CFO) (deutsch)
05.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG appoints Florent Guillomeau as Chief Financial Officer
05.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG ernennt Florent Guillomeau zum Finanzvorstand (CFO)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
115
Asknet - wird nun alles gut?