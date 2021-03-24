 

MicroVision Announces Retirement of Board Member Yalon Farhi

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021   

REDMOND, Wash., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced that Yalon Farhi will not stand for re-election to the board of directors and will step down when his current term expires at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.

Yalon Farhi joined the Board in September 2016 and is stepping down to pursue personal business interests. Farhi, a Colonel in the Israeli Defense Forces (reserves), has served as a motivational lecturer and educator at Bnei-David Institutions, a pre-army and post-army educational program in Israel and has served on the board of directors of DarioHealth Corp., a provider of digital health services and dynaCERT, Inc. a Canadian company that provides carbon reduction technology for internal combustion engines.

“Yalon Farhi has been a valuable member of the board since he joined in 2016,” said Brian Turner, Chairman and Independent Director at MicroVision. “We have benefitted from Yalon’s expertise in international business and appreciate his insight and contributions to the board and the Company. I have enjoyed working with him and wish him well on his future pursuits.”

“I am grateful to have been able to serve on the MicroVision board and contribute to the evolution of the Company,” said Yalon Farhi. “I will miss working with my fellow board members and management but believe the time is right to not stand for re-election and retire from the Board when my term ends to enable me to focus on personal business opportunities. I remain excited about the Company’s future.”

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company’s integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision. MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

