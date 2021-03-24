 

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to be Held on May 5, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results and business outlook on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:

  
USA Toll Free Number 877-407-8031
International Toll Number 201-689-8031

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

A replay of the call will be available Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET until Friday, June 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through August 4, 2021. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay:

  
USA Toll Free Number 877-481-4010
International Toll Number 919-882-2331
Passcode 40532

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,800 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

*  This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267

TEJAL ENGMAN
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5116
ir@hosthotels.com


