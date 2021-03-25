 

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG participates in WWF Earth Hour 2021 - three Frankfurt office properties will go dark on Saturday

Leipzig, 25.03.2021- PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) will participate in this year's WWF Earth Hour to set an example for climate and environmental protection. The initiative will take place on 27 March from 8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m (MEZ). The lights will therefore be switched off for one hour on Saturday in the PREOS office properties Westend Caree, The Centurion and Access Tower located in the city centre of Frankfurt/Main.

Earth Hour is a major annual climate and environmental protection campaign initiated by WWF 14 years ago. The idea behind it: Once a year, millions of people around the world switch off the lights for one hour. The goal is to jointly draw attention to the global climate and environmental damage. Last year, 373 cities in Germany, including Frankfurt/Main, and 190 countries worldwide participated in the initiative. Private individuals as well as cities, companies and businesses can join this initiative.

Frederik Mehlitz, CEO of PREOS comments: "WWF Earth Hour is a great initiative that we are happy to support. Naturally, we will also inform our tenants about this and encourage them to take part in Earth Hour as well."

Further information on Earth Hour, the world's largest campaign for climate and environmental protection, are available at www.wwf.de/earth-hour.

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail: preos@edicto.de

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG

PREOS Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. The acquisition focuses on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Value creation is generated by targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold in the event of adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the over-the-counter segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The company headquarters of PREOS is located in Leipzig.


Company: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG
Reichsstraße 2
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: 0341 261787790
E-mail: info@preos.de
Internet: www.preos.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ850
WKN: A2LQ85
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
