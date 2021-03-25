Atlantica Rated #1 in ESG Risk in its Sector by Sustainalytics

March 25, 2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica” or the “Company”), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, was rated by Sustainalytics on its ESG Risk Rating assessment as having the lowest ESG risk within both the renewable power production and the broader utilities industry. Based on its score, Atlantica sits in the top 1% of companies in Sustainalytics' global ratings universe.



Santiago Seage, Atlantica’s CEO said: “We are very proud to be ranked as number 1 in our sector for the second time by Sustainalytics. In 2021 we will continue to focus on ESG added-value initiatives that are key to our stakeholders.”