Zogenix to Participate in the Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, today announced that Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day.

Zogenix Presentation Details
Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on Zogenix's Investor Relations website at https://zogenixinc.gcs-web.com.

About Zogenix
Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution has been approved by the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency and is in development in Japan for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe lifelong epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs underway: one for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, another rare epilepsy, and one for MT1621, an investigational therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called TK2 deficiency. Zogenix is also collaborating with Tevard Biosciences to identify and develop potential next-generation gene therapies for Dravet syndrome and other genetic epilepsies.

Disclaimer

