 

B-Secur Delivers Powerful ECG Algorithms and Analytics with Maxim Integrated’s Electrocardiogram Biometric Sensor Hub to Speed Time to Market

B-Secur, in collaboration with Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM), has launched an ultra-low power sensor hub that delivers health information and insights to wearable wrist, finger and chest applications, such as smart watches, rings and chest straps. The MAX32663A electrocardiogram (ECG) biometric sensor hub is a Maxim MAX32660 ultra-low power microcontroller loaded with B-Secur’s HeartKey algorithms, which provides seamless communication with Maxim’s MAX30003 low power ECG sensor. The complete solution simplifies design and eliminates the burden of algorithm licensing to speed time to market.

B-Secur selected Maxim’s MAX32660 Arm Cortex-M4 microcontroller for its small size, extended memory capacity, low-power operation and secure bootloader. “As a software company, building IP protection into our commercial framework is a natural part of our business model,” said Ben Carter, Chief Commercial Officer at B-Secur. “The ability to use Maxim’s secure bootloader is a great vehicle to deliver our encrypted algorithms to our customers.”

“We designed the MAX32660 family of microcontrollers as a secure algorithm hub to incorporate intelligent features in low power, small devices,” said Kris Ardis, executive director of the Microcontroller Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. “The announcement today is a great example of that: B-Secur brings a rich suite of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared health algorithms, and Maxim brings its small, low-power sensor hub microcontroller and ECG front end hardware components. The MAX32663A ECG biometric sensor hub and MAX30003 low power ECG sensor provide design engineers with a tiny, proven, quick path to integrate powerful ECG analysis features into their next wearable device.”

“Particularly in wearables, the end devices must be something a consumer will wear regularly, so board real estate is at a premium,” added Ben Carter. “Combining the advanced HeartKey algorithm features within the small form factor of the MAX32663A is something we know our end customers value.”

Availability and Pricing

The MAX32663A ECG biometric sensor hub and its evaluation board (MAX30003WING2) are available now at Maxim Integrated’s website and through authorized distributors. The MAX32663A is $7.68 (1000-up, FOB USA) and the evaluation board is $200.00.

About B-Secur

Founded in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 2014, B-Secur aims to revolutionize the way that people experience technology in the connected world each day by tapping into their unique heartbeats. After several years immersed in deep scientific research into electrocardiogram technology, the company has since been focused on commercializing the application of its patented ECG algorithm for various use cases. Learn more at https://www.b-secur.com.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer’s engineering company, exists to solve the designer’s toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

