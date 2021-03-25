 

Quadient Increases its Commitment to ESG by Joining the United Nations Global Compact as a Signatory Member

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 18:00  |  27   |   |   

Quadient Increases its Commitment to ESG by Joining the United Nations Global Compact as a Signatory Member

Paris, March 25, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. Quadient joins more than 12,000 companies across the globe in aligning strategies and operations with the UN Global Compact’s ten universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

Quadient's approach to corporate responsibility is based on improving working conditions, promoting a culture of integrity, reducing its environmental footprint, providing innovative, reliable and sustainable solutions, and supporting the communities in which the company operates. These pillars have been aligned with the UN Global Compact principles that Quadient commits to respect, support and promote by joining the initiative. Becoming a signatory member also implies taking action to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), eight of which Quadient is already committed to.

This decision demonstrates Quadient’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and will support further advancement of the company’s strategic initiatives on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). Recent Quadient ESG actions include:

  • a responsible procurement policy, focusing on ethical practices, environmental stewardship and social responsibility;
  • a low carbon approach aligned with a “well below 2°C” scenario, the remanufacturing of hardware solutions, and over 90% of industrial waste recycling;
  • the implementation of multiple programs to foster inclusion and diversity in the workplace, including the launch of employee-led support networks and a women’s empowerment leadership program;
  • a recent update of the company’s Code of Ethics, as well as mandatory trainings for all employees on ethics, data privacy and information security.

“We understand Quadient’s role in making a positive impact on society and the environment. This responsibility drives us to continuously review and improve our activities toward incorporating responsible practices into our day-to-day operations, at all levels of the company, and to contribute to positive change in society,” said Brandon Batt, chief transformation officer at Quadient, who leads the company’s worldwide operations related to Corporate Social Responsibility. “Joining the UN Global Compact is a natural next step in this work and a milestone in our CSR program.”

“Quadient operates its business with great respect for the principles set forth in the UN Global Compact. Expressing our commitment to these principles will drive awareness and help to achieve our corporate social responsibility and business goals,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO at Quadient. “Aligning Quadient’s initiatives to the Global Compact’s principles is also a strong message to our teams, who are working together for a more socially and economically inclusive workplace, as well as to our external stakeholders.”

The UN Global Compact is a United Nations project aiming to mobilize a global movement of sustainable companies. It provides a framework of 10 principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. To learn more about the UN Global Compact, visit: https://www.unglobalcompact.org/.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient            Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager   Account Executive
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590   +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com    sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment


Quadient Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quadient Increases its Commitment to ESG by Joining the United Nations Global Compact as a Signatory Member Quadient Increases its Commitment to ESG by Joining the United Nations Global Compact as a Signatory Member Paris, March 25, 2021 Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Quadient Announces the Acquisition of Beanworks, a Leading FinTech in SaaS Accounts Payable Automation Solutions
15.03.21
Quadient’s Smart Locker Systems Now Available for the Residential Market in France
10.03.21
Quadient revises upwards its full-year 2020 free cash flow outlook
09.03.21
Quadient SA - Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
01.03.21
Quadient Nearly Doubles U.S. Smart Locker Installations in 2020 and Reaches 13,000 Units Worldwide  
26.02.21
Quadient appoints Laurent du Passage as Chief Financial Officer