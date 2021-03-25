Quadient Increases its Commitment to ESG by Joining the United Nations Global Compact as a Signatory Member

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. Quadient joins more than 12,000 companies across the globe in aligning strategies and operations with the UN Global Compact’s ten universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

Quadient's approach to corporate responsibility is based on improving working conditions, promoting a culture of integrity, reducing its environmental footprint, providing innovative, reliable and sustainable solutions, and supporting the communities in which the company operates. These pillars have been aligned with the UN Global Compact principles that Quadient commits to respect, support and promote by joining the initiative. Becoming a signatory member also implies taking action to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), eight of which Quadient is already committed to.

This decision demonstrates Quadient’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and will support further advancement of the company’s strategic initiatives on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). Recent Quadient ESG actions include:

a responsible procurement policy, focusing on ethical practices, environmental stewardship and social responsibility;

a low carbon approach aligned with a “well below 2°C” scenario, the remanufacturing of hardware solutions, and over 90% of industrial waste recycling;

the implementation of multiple programs to foster inclusion and diversity in the workplace, including the launch of employee-led support networks and a women’s empowerment leadership program;

a recent update of the company’s Code of Ethics, as well as mandatory trainings for all employees on ethics, data privacy and information security.

“We understand Quadient’s role in making a positive impact on society and the environment. This responsibility drives us to continuously review and improve our activities toward incorporating responsible practices into our day-to-day operations, at all levels of the company, and to contribute to positive change in society,” said Brandon Batt, chief transformation officer at Quadient, who leads the company’s worldwide operations related to Corporate Social Responsibility. “Joining the UN Global Compact is a natural next step in this work and a milestone in our CSR program.”

“Quadient operates its business with great respect for the principles set forth in the UN Global Compact. Expressing our commitment to these principles will drive awareness and help to achieve our corporate social responsibility and business goals,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO at Quadient. “Aligning Quadient’s initiatives to the Global Compact’s principles is also a strong message to our teams, who are working together for a more socially and economically inclusive workplace, as well as to our external stakeholders.”

The UN Global Compact is a United Nations project aiming to mobilize a global movement of sustainable companies. It provides a framework of 10 principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. To learn more about the UN Global Compact, visit: https://www.unglobalcompact.org/.

