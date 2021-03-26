Aladdin Healthcare Technologies starts OTC Entry Level Listing in the USA and looks forward to further expansion

 
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
26.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BERLIN/LONDON, March 26, 2021 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin", ISIN: DE000A12ULL2), a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications, is pleased to announce the start of its listing on the OTC market. Aladdin's shares are now trading on the Pink Open Market (former: OTC Pink) under the stock symbol ALDNF.

The Pink Open Market is the entry level market operated by the OTC Markets Group and is intended only as starting point for Aladdin. From here, Aladdin intends to move to OTCQB or OTCQX this year once it meets specific criteria. In order to be upgraded to the higher tiers of OTC, companies have to meet stricter financial standards and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

With the US listing, Aladdin will improve the liquidity of its shares and increase the attractiveness and accessibility of the shares to the capital markets at a more international level.

Wade Menpes-Smith, CEO of Aladdin Healthcare Technologies, comments: "Our listing on the US stock market is an important and strategic step towards the successful implementation of our growth strategy. It enables our company to be more accessible to international investors and it increases the liquidity of our shares. We are looking forward to expanding our business worldwide."

Aladdin's shares will continue to trade on the Düsseldorf and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
 

About Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (and its wholly owned subsidiary Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.) is a leading developer of AI healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications that can accelerate both early stage disease diagnosis and the end-to-end drug discovery process. Aladdin targets age-related diseases including a significant focus on Alzheimer's disease. Aladdin accomplishes this by collaborating with numerous partners within the global healthcare ecosystem to confidentially and securely gather targeted data including, genome, tabular, MRI, PET, cognition and other lifestyle data. These datasets are then analysed by our award-winning AI team and used to develop proprietary AI tools that can assist healthcare professionals to more accurately and efficiently diagnose age-related diseases. This new diagnostic process will save significant time and costs for healthcare professionals. Additionally, our AI drug discovery platform will be used by pharmaceutical Companies to speed up drug development, clinical trials and predict outcomes more accurately.

