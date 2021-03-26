Jyske Bank revises 2021 earnings per share outlook upwards

Jyske Bank expects earnings of DKK 27-33 per share in 2021 compared to the previous guidance of DKK 25-31 per share. That corresponds to a pre-tax profit of DKK 2.7 bn - 3.2 bn against DKK 2.5 bn - 3.0 bn and a net profit of DKK 2.1 bn - 2.5 bn against DKK 1.9 bn - 2.3 bn.

The upward revision was caused by a steepening of the interest rate curve, sound client activity, continued solid credit quality and low core expenses in the first quarter of 2021.