 
checkAd

IOX – Completion of private placement and new share capital registered

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 10:14  |  41   |   |   

Oslo, 26 March 2021

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") on 11 March 2021 regarding the approval of a private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

Following adjustment of the final number of shares based on timely payments, the final number of shares which was subscribed and issued in the Private Placement is 7,265,576 shares at a subscription price of NOK 1.33 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately NOK 9.7 million.

The share capital increase related to the issuance of the new shares has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new share capital is NOK 82,189,543.50, divided into 164,379,087 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.50.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


Interoil Exploration and Production Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IOX – Completion of private placement and new share capital registered Oslo, 26 March 2021 Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") on 11 March 2021 regarding the approval of a private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Telenor gathers strength in IoT for the 5G era
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Kering: Press release - 2020 Universal registration document available
Nokia, Key Bridge Wireless introduce integrated CBRS offering for CSPs, multiple-system operators ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Production report for February
11.03.21
IOX: Approval of Private Placement
09.03.21
IOX: Private placement successfully completed
08.03.21
Commencement of application period for Private Placement
04.03.21
Interoil signs agreements in Colombia and Argentina; announces small private placement.