Futu Holdings Limited Announces Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

HONG KONG, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.futuholdings.com.



The Company will provide a copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Futu Holdings Limited, 25th Floor, Building D1, Kexing Science Park, No.15 Keyuan Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen 518000, People’s Republic of China.