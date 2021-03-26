 
Bruker Makes Routine Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy More Broadly Accessible for Chemical Analysis Outside Central Labs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 12:00  |  20   |   |   

Just prior to the 2021 Experimental Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Conference (www.enc-conference.org), Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) is making chemical analysis by magnetic resonance spectroscopy more broadly accessible beyond the central lab. Bruker’s new magnetic resonance systems are intended for pharma, chemical and food research and analysis, as well as for teaching and chemistry research in any academic lab, university department or college.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005044/en/

Gradient-spectroscopy Fourier 80 with PAL sample changer (Photo: Business Wire)

Specifically, Bruker announces the US/Canadian launch of the convenient, permanent-magnet Fourier 80 system, a next-generation, high-performance 80 MHz Fourier Transform Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (FT-NMR) benchtop spectrometer for multinuclear gradient spectroscopy, and with industry-standard automation options. The Fourier 80, together with the AvanceCore 400, an affordable 400 MHz NMR, plus the versatile Bruker Magnettech ESR 5000 benchtop EPR (Electron Paramagnetic Resonance) broaden the magnetic resonance analytical solutions for academic, pharma and chemical industry - beyond central labs.

The permanent-magnet based Fourier 80, which does not require cryogens, has been meticulously designed for highest data quality and stability at 80 MHz, with excellent lineshape, resolution and sensitivity in homonuclear 1H or heteronuclear gradient-spectroscopy FT-NMR experiments. The latest developments include a heteronuclear 1H/31P configuration for food analysis, biological or medicinal research applications, organometallic chemistry and more.

As previously announced, the Fourier 80 offers even greater sensitivity and 20% improved resolution performance. It can be operated by the easy-to-use GoScan software for NMR beginners, or by Bruker's TopSpin NMR software with the extensive TopSpin library of 1D and 2D homonuclear and heteronuclear experiments and pulse programs.

The Fourier 80 is routinely equipped with a pulsed gradient, which has been used in high-field NMR gradient spectroscopy for decades to obtain essentially artifact-free spectra. The optional, industry-standard PAL sample changer can run up to 132 samples, including 12 reference samples, thereby dramatically increasing throughput.

The Fourier 80 allows any chemistry lab to utilize the power of NMR without the higher cost, space requirements, cryogen handling or expertise needed for mid- or high-field NMRs.

Bruker is also pleased to announce the addition of its newest supercon FT-NMR spectrometer, the AvanceCore. This streamlined two-channel 400 MHz NMR system offers high-quality NMR at an affordable price, making high-resolution, mid-field NMR more accessible. The AvanceCore leverages Bruker’s extensive NMR expertise and is designed for customers with limited budgets who nonetheless need the analytical power of a 400 MHz NMR instrument.

