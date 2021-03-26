 
Umicore publishes Integrated Annual Report 2020

Rising to the challenges

“Despite the severe disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Umicore posted its strongest financial performance ever in 2020. This reflects the merits of our strategy as well as a stellar performance in Recycling, which was boosted by an exceptional price environment in platinum group metals, and the resilience of our business operations overall. It also reflects the agility and engagement of our teams to adapt to challenging conditions and keep serving our customers with diligence. The pandemic outbreak in 2020 brought sudden challenges to our living and working environment. Our priority was immediately the wellbeing of our employees and the communities in which we operate. We would like to thank Umicore employees for their spirit, solidarity and strength during the pandemic.” Marc Grynberg, CEO

Umicore today published its 2020 Integrated Annual Report. The report offers a comprehensive and integrated view of Umicore’s economic, financial, environmental, value chain and social performance for 2020. It provides insight on Umicore’s successful delivery of its Horizon 2020 strategy and on Umicore’s response to COVID-19.

The Umicore Integrated Annual Report is in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option. The report continues to focus on the elements that drive Umicore’s business and dives further into innovation, Umicore’s sustainable products and services, as well as the value Umicore brings to society. The report also illustrates how Umicore’s Horizon 2020 objectives contributed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The 2020 report marks Umicore’s first report in its transition to “digital first” communication: the entirety of the report will be browsable online in all three languages of publication (Dutch, English and French) at annualreport.umicore.com, where stories behind the key events of the year are also available. This report also marks Umicore’s first European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) iXBRL filing of its financial statements.


For more information

ESG Communications

Natalia Agüeros-Macario                                +32 2 227 71 02 natalia.agueros@umicore.com

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene                                             +32 2 227 72 21 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe                                               +32 2 227 70 68   eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck                                             +32 2 227 74 34  aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com

Media Relations

Marjolein Scheers                                           +32 2 227 71 47  marjolein.scheers@umicore.com



Umicore profile

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life. Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life. Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 3.2 billion (turnover of € 20.7 billion) in 2020 and currently employs 10,800 people.




Wertpapier


