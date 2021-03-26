 
checkAd

Amerigo earns the Globe and Mail’s 2021 Women Lead Here seal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX: ARG OTCQX: ARREF) is pleased to announce it has earned a spot on the 2021 Women Lead Here list published by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business, an annual editorial benchmark that identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

The Women Lead Here initiative was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine. Through a proprietary research methodology, it identifies corporations in Canada with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks.

“We are honored and incredibly proud to be recognised in 2021 by the Women Lead Here initiative. Amerigo’s gender diversity and equity stands strong with women in the CEO and CFO roles, and we are encouraged by the growing evidence of the larger role gender diversity plays in corporate strategy and performance, as well as in determining how an organization might respond to ESG risks and opportunities We will continue to ensure opportunities exist for career advancement for our female colleagues in operational and administrative roles at Amerigo’s Minera Valle Central operation in Chile,” stated Aurora Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amerigo Resources.

For the 2021 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 71 companies earned the 2021 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 44% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The full list of 2021 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 27th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

About Amerigo and Minera Valle Central (“MVC”)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX. OTCQC:ARREF

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue.

For further information, please contact:

Aurora Davidson Graham Farrell        
President and CEO Investor Relations
(604) 697-6207 (416) 842-9003
ad@amerigoresources.com Graham.Farrell@HarborAccessLLC.com


                                


Amerigo Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amerigo earns the Globe and Mail’s 2021 Women Lead Here seal VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX: ARG OTCQX: ARREF) is pleased to announce it has earned a spot on the 2021 Women Lead Here list published by the Globe and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Novo Nordisk A/S - Articles of Association
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica Signs Agreement to Acquire Walman in the U.S.
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
392
Amerigo Resources *massiv unterbewertet*