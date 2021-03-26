2020 Universal Registration Document filed

Charenton-Le-Pont, France (March 26, 2021 – 6:00 pm) – EssilorLuxottica announces the availability of its 2020 Universal Registration Document, in accordance with applicable regulation. The French version of this document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 26, 2021 under the reference D.21-0199.

a) the Annual Financial Report, with:

the parent Company Financial Statements,

the Consolidated Financial Statements,

the Management Report and the Non-financial Statement, in compliance with article L.225-100 and L.225-102-1 respectively, of the French Commercial Code,

a statement by the persons responsible for the Universal Registration Document,

the Statutory Auditors’ Reports on the parent Company and on the Consolidated Financial Statements, and

information concerning Statutory Auditors’ fees;

b) the Report on Corporate Governance as per the article L.225-37 of the French Commercial Code.

From now on, the French version of the Universal Registration Document as well as its English translation are available to the public free of charge, as provided for by the applicable legislation, and may be downloaded from EssilorLuxottica corporate website www.essilorluxottica.com .

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.

In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.

Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

