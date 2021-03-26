DGAP-DD Siemens Healthineers AG english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Ralf Peter
|Last name(s):
|Thomas
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Siemens Healthineers AG
b) LEI
|529900QBVWXMWANH7H45
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000SHL1006
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|45.665 EUR
|15982.75 EUR
|45.71 EUR
|11427.50 EUR
|45.71 EUR
|11427.50 EUR
|45.735 EUR
|22867.50 EUR
|45.745 EUR
|11436.25 EUR
|45.745 EUR
|11436.25 EUR
|45.745 EUR
|22872.50 EUR
|45.755 EUR
|22877.50 EUR
|45.75 EUR
|22875.00 EUR
|45.69 EUR
|11422.50 EUR
|45.665 EUR
|18266.00 EUR
|45.665 EUR
|11416.25 EUR
|45.705 EUR
|6855.75 EUR
|45.705 EUR
|13711.50 EUR
|45.705 EUR
|13711.50 EUR
Wertpapier
