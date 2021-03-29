TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to report that activities at its El Gallo Project in Mexico have been restored following successful resolution of the concerns raised by members of the nearby communities. A new 10-year agreement has been reached providing additional support to the communities and greater long-term certainty for the El Gallo operation.

