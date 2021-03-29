 
checkAd

MCEWEN MINING Normal Operation Restored in Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 12:59  |  39   |   |   

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to report that activities at its El Gallo Project in Mexico have been restored following successful resolution of the concerns raised by members of the nearby communities. A new 10-year agreement has been reached providing additional support to the communities and greater long-term certainty for the El Gallo operation.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING
McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by management of McEwen Mining Inc.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
 
Investor Relations:
(866)-441-0690 Toll Free
(647)-258-0395
 Website: www.mcewenmining.com
 150 King Street West
Suite 2800, P.O. Box 24
Toronto, ON, Canada
M5H 1J9
  Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenmining
Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenrob 		 
Mihaela Iancu ext. 320    
  Twitter: twitter.com/mcewenmining  
info@mcewenmining.com Twitter: twitter.com/robmcewenmux  
     
Join our email list for updates: https://www.mcewenmining.com/contact-us/ Instagram: instagram.com/mcewenmining  

McEwen Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MCEWEN MINING Normal Operation Restored in Mexico TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to report that activities at its El Gallo Project in Mexico have been restored following successful resolution of the concerns raised by members of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
MCEWEN MINING: Disruption of Mexican Operation
11.03.21
MCEWEN MINING: 2021 Outlook and 2020 Year End and Q4 Results
03.03.21
Nebenwerte: Goldaktien 2021: Barrick Gold, Newmont, B2Gold und Gold-Junioren wieder attraktiv bewertet

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
1.758
McEwen Mining
02.01.21
4
McEwen Mining Announces Flow-Through Financing