Mondelēz International Announces Redemption Prices for 1.000% Notes due 2022, 1.625% Notes due 2023, 2.125% Notes due 2023 and 4.000% Notes due 2024
CHICAGO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) (“Mondelēz International” or the “Company”) today announced the redemption prices for its outstanding 1.000%
Notes due 2022 (the “1.000% Notes”), 1.625% Notes due 2023 (the “1.625% Notes”), 2.125% Notes due 2023 (the “2.125% Notes”) and 4.000% Notes due 2024 (the “4.000% Notes” and, together with the
1.000% Notes, the 1.625% Notes and the 2.125% Notes, the “Notes”).
The 1.000% Notes (CUSIP No. 609207AD7) were issued pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of March 6, 2015, by and between the Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee (as
supplemented and amended from time to time, the “2015 Base Indenture”), as supplemented by the Officers’ Certificate of the Company, dated as of March 6, 2015, issued pursuant to Section 301 of the
2015 Base Indenture. As previously announced, the Company will redeem the 1.000% Notes on March 31, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The redemption price per €1,000 principal amount of the redeemed
1.000% Notes (the “1.000% Notes Redemption Price”) is €1,014.32. In addition to the 1.000% Notes Redemption Price, the redeeming holders of the 1.000% Notes will receive €0.65753 in accrued
interest per €1,000 principal amount of the redeemed 1.000% Notes. Therefore, the total 1.000% Notes Redemption Price plus accrued interest will be €1,014.98 per €1,000 principal amount of the
redeemed 1.000% Notes.
The 1.625% Notes (CUSIP No. 609207AJ4) were issued pursuant to the 2015 Base Indenture, as supplemented by the Officers’ Certificate of the Company, dated as of January 21, 2016, issued pursuant to Section 301 of the 2015 Base Indenture. As previously announced, the Company will redeem the 1.625% Notes on the Redemption Date. The redemption price per €1,000 principal amount of the redeemed 1.625% Notes (the “1.625% Notes Redemption Price”) is €1,038.25. In addition to the 1.625% Notes Redemption Price, the redeeming holders of the 1.625% Notes will receive €3.11644 in accrued interest per €1,000 principal amount of the redeemed 1.625% Notes. Therefore, the total 1.625% Notes Redemption Price plus accrued interest will be €1,041.37 per €1,000 principal amount of the redeemed 1.625% Notes.
