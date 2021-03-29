 
Media release Burkhalter Group acquires Tabelec SA, a family business and specialist in electrical switchboards

Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Media release Burkhalter Group acquires Tabelec SA, a family business and specialist in electrical switchboards

29-March-2021 / 17:41 CET/CEST
The Burkhalter Group is set to increase its presence in Switzerland's French-speaking regions by purchasing both Tabelec Force et Commandes SA, based in Aclens (Vaud), and its subsidiary in Vernier (canton of Geneva). Founded in 1991, Tabelec SA is a successful manufacturer of electrical switchboards. The company's market share, though regional at first, has gone from strength to strength over the years. Eusébio Oliveira, who currently owns Tabelec SA, will stay on as director, and all current employees will be retained. With the acquisition of Tabelec SA, the Burkhalter Group is adding to its range of electrical engineering services in the French-speaking regions of Switzerland.

Tabelec Force et Commandes SA is the 28th company that Burkhalter Holding Ltd has purchased since being listed on the stock exchange in June 2008. Its strategy still involves gaining a greater share of the market through targeted acquisitions of other electrical engineering businesses.

