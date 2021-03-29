 
Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day

BURNABY, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the following virtual investor conference:

  • Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day (fireside chat presentation) on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at http://investor.xenon-pharma.com.

The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com


