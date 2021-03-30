AeroCentury Corp. Files Petition for Chapter 11 Reorganization

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroCentury Corp. (the "Company") today announced it and certain of its subsidiaries commenced a voluntary case (the “Chapter 11 Case”) under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code (“Chapter 11”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”).



The Company has determined that the Chapter 11 process is the most effective next step to resolve the Company’s outstanding indebtedness and to progress toward the Company’s goal of continuing in the regional aircraft business in order to preserve enterprise value for the Company’s stakeholders. The Company will continue to operate its business as “debtor-in-possession” under the jurisdiction of the Bankruptcy Court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code and the orders of the Bankruptcy Court. The Company’s management of its portfolio assets and operations with respect to its aircraft and communications and interaction with lessees will remain unchanged, and the Company intends to pay vendors and suppliers under customary terms for goods and services received on or after the filing date and pay its employees in the usual manner.