NEW YORK and LONDON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences. (NASDAQ: TLSA; LSE: TILS), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, is pleased to confirm that, in order to finalise the distribution of shares in Accustem Sciences Limited ("Accustem") to the holders of Tiziana shares in the US via its ADS program, it has recently filed a Form 20-F with the Securities Exchange Commission in the USA (the "SEC"). The Form 20-F (which gives full information about the business of Accustem), can be found at https://sec.report/CIK/0001850767.



Once the SEC has approved the Form 20-F (or it becomes effective), the final aspect of the distribution will be complete and Accustem will be an entirely separate entity and will move forward with plans to secure its own listing.

In the meantime, Tiziana shareholders are directed to the Accustem website at http://www.accustem.com/, where all further developments and news will be published.

For further enquiries:

United Kingdom Investors:

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (TLSA)

Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder +44 (0)20 7495 2379

U.S. Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com