Accenture Delivers Cloud-Based Solution to Help Regions Bank Enhance PPP Loan Application and Forgiveness Processes

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has developed a comprehensive, cloud-based Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application and forgiveness solution built on Salesforce technology for Regions Bank.

Regions Bank is one of America’s largest regional lenders. Like banks across the industry, Regions began facilitating PPP funding from the Small Business Administration for qualified clients seeking financial lifelines in the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Regions turned to Accenture for a technology solution that would give small businesses a less time-consuming and more intuitive application and forgiveness process.

Within eight weeks, Accenture developed and launched a comprehensive, cloud-based Salesforce solution that not only makes the process simpler, it is also designed to help process PPP loan and forgiveness requests more efficiently. To upgrade both processes, Accenture developed and deployed a solution using Salesforce Experience Cloud for application intake, the nCino Bank Operating System for middle office processing, and Salesforce Service Cloud for case management.

The result is that small businesses can spend less time focused on applications and requests — and more time moving their companies forward.

“Regions recognized the importance of helping clients navigate the PPP program, and they turned to Accenture for a productive collaboration that would lead to an easy-to-use application experience,” said Jared Rorrer, a managing director and head of Accenture’s Commercial Banking industry group. “By combining Accenture’s user experience design capabilities and our Salesforce and nCino delivery expertise, we were able to deliver a highly effective, customer-centric solution that complements Regions’ mission to make life better for the people and communities they serve.”

Regions Bank continues to facilitate PPP funding needs through the Small Business Administration program.

“It has been said many times that the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented, and, indeed, that is true. But we have also seen unprecedented collaboration in helping small businesses access critical funding from the SBA,” said Ronnie Smith, head of the Corporate Banking group for Regions Bank. “Our work with Accenture is a good example. Accenture came to the table with ideas and solutions that are resulting in a more seamless process for entrepreneurs to leverage PPP. This SBA program is about helping businesses across America make it through a very difficult time. We are honored to serve a role in connecting clients with SBA financing, and we appreciate Accenture’s dedication in helping us make this process easier for small businesses.”

