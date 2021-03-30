Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Unveils Cities, Team Names and Logos for the Hall Of Fantasy League

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, is excited to unveil the team locations, names and logos for the Hall Of Fantasy League (“HOFL”), the first national fantasy league that allows you to experience a fantasy team with a community of shared stakeholders. The 10 franchises that will comprise the HOFL include:

Atlanta Hot Wings Boston Barflies Chicago Hogmollies Los Angeles Sidekicks New York Bodega Cats Ohio GOATS Philadelphia Powderkegs Seattle Haze Texas Y’allers Vegas Pocket Kings

Unlike traditional fantasy sports leagues where individuals pay an entry fee, manage their own teams and compete against friends over the course of a season, the HOFL reimagines fantasy entirely through a professional sports league structure and community-driven format. Utilizing the concept of staking, the HOFL’s model aggregates fan bases and large communities of fantasy players by unifying them as shared team stakeholders in a season-long national fantasy league. Each franchise will be managed by a dedicated front office consisting of prominent fantasy experts and will include high-profile personalities from the world of professional football as team ambassadors. Staking – making a financial contribution to cover a portion of a participant’s entry fee, and in return taking a percentage of the winnings – is made possible through HOFV’s previously announced partnership with StakeKings.

“Today is another very exciting day for our company and for the millions of fantasy football fans across the country,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. “The HOFL will transcend the way people have traditionally participated in fantasy sports, allowing them to be part of a community that financially stakes a regional franchise to receive a percentage of any winnings and interacts with a dedicated front office consisting of top fantasy players. No other fantasy sports platform can offer its participants an experience like this over the course of a season. We look forward to the growth of the league and to each of our franchises becoming embedded in the sports cultures of their respective locations.”