Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all requests



Lucerne, 30 March 2021 - The 21st Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG took place today in Lucerne. In Accordance with COVID-19 Ordinance 3, the Annual General Meeting was conducted without shareholders being physically present. Rather than speaking to them in person, Peter Schaub, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Daniel Ducrey, CEO, therefore addressed shareholders via a video message (link to message).

A total of 63.0% of the overall capital or 77.5% of the registered shares with voting rights were represented by the independent proxy. The shareholders voted in favour of all the requests put to the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors would like to thank everyone who exercised their rights as shareholders in this way and is confident that next year's Annual General Meeting will return to its conventional form.

The members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election (Daniel Crausaz, Brian Fischer, Bernadette Koch, Martha Scheiber and Peter Schaub as Chairman) were all reappointed by a large majority. The shareholders also approved the election of Sabrina Contratto as a new member of the Board (99.6%). They elected Bernadette Koch as Chair of the Nomination and Compensation Committee and Daniel Crausaz and Brian Fischer as the other members of the committee.

In line with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the shareholders also approved the creation of authorised capital through the issue of up to 400,000 new shares. The request to reduce Mobimo's capital through a nominal value reduction of CHF 10.00 per share was also approved. The distribution is expected to be made in mid-July 2021.



