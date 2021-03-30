Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Danimer Scientific Inc. (“Danimer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNMR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 20, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say" addressing, among other things, Danimer's claims that Nodax, a plant-based plastic that Danimer markets, breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics. The article alleges that according to several experts on biodegradable plastics, "many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading." According to the article, Jason Locklin, the expert who co-authored the study touted by Danimer as validating its material, stated that Danimer’s marketing is “sensationalized” and that making broad claims about Nodax's biodegradability "is not accurate" and is "greenwashing."