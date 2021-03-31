 
checkAd

Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 08:00  |  15   |   |   

Regulatory Release 9/2021
March 31, 2021

During March, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 46,945,325 following an issue of 41,106 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to Regulatory Release 5/2021 “Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 41,106 new ordinary shares” released on March 15, 2021.  

Contacts
Head of Investor Relations Christina Bastius Thomsen,
Tel. +45 2363 8844 - E-mail investor@bettercollective.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on March 31, 2021 at 8.00 am CET.

About Better Collective
Better Collective is a leading global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information, and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world’s leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and vegasinsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment


Better Collective Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S Regulatory Release 9/2021March 31, 2021 During March, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 46,945,325 following an issue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
The Nomination Committee Proposal to the Annual General Meeting 2021
26.03.21
Notice to convene annual general meeting
25.03.21
Nomination committee of Better Collective proposes Therese Hillman as new board member
25.03.21
Better Collective annual report 2020
15.03.21
Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 41,106 new ordinary shares
05.03.21
Better Collective – Share buyback program completed
04.03.21
Better Collective initiates share buyback program to cover board remuneration paid in shares