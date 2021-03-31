Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release 9/2021

March 31, 2021

During March, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 46,945,325 following an issue of 41,106 new ordinary shares.



Reference is made to Regulatory Release 5/2021 “Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 41,106 new ordinary shares” released on March 15, 2021.



