 
checkAd

ZetaDisplay’s Board of Directors initiates a strategic review

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 08:00  |  15   |   |   

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that the board of directors of ZetaDisplay AB (publ) has decided to conduct a review of strategic alternatives for ZetaDisplay with the purpose of creating best possible value for the shareholders.

In carrying out the review, no options will be excluded. On the basis of the review, for instance, the board of directors may conclude that ZetaDisplay is best able to create value as a continued stand-alone listed company, possibly in combination with certain limited strategic initiatives, or that ZetaDisplay should be acquired by a new owner which takes the company private.

“During the last few years, ZetaDisplay has developed positively with an improved market position, stronger customer offering and considerable growth in SaaS revenues. The board sees good opportunities to continue the development of the company for the long term, and in order to accelerate this development and maximise the future potential of the company, a strategic review should be conducted”, ZetaDisplay’s chairman Mats Johansson says in a comment.

ZetaDisplay will provide further information if and when the review has led to concrete results.

The board of directors has engaged Danske Bank Corporate Finance as financial advisor and Vinge as legal advisor in connection with the review.

Malmö, 31 March 2021

This information is such information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is required to disclose under the EU market abuse regulation.

The information was provided, by Per Mandorf, for publication on 31 March 2021 at 08:00 am.

For questions, please contact:

Mats Johansson, Chairman
Phone +46 706-46 30 35
E-mail mats.johansson@abraxasholding.com

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environ­ments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces, and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approximately MSEK 370 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com

 

Attachment


ZetaDisplay Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZetaDisplay’s Board of Directors initiates a strategic review Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that the board of directors of ZetaDisplay AB (publ) has decided to conduct a review of strategic alternatives for ZetaDisplay with the purpose of creating best possible value for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
ZetaDisplay acquires Nordland Systems – successful entry to the German market