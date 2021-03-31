 
Biotest AG: Biotest exceeds Sales and EBIT forecast in the 2020 financial year

31.03.2021
31.03.2021, 09:00  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Biotest AG: Biotest exceeds Sales and EBIT forecast in the 2020 financial year

31.03.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest exceeds Sales and EBIT forecast in the 2020 financial year

- Revenue forecast exeeded with revenue growth of 15.5%

- EBIT in core business very profitable at € 78.4 million

- Biotest invites to the virtual Annual General Meeting on 11 May, 2021


Dreieich, 31 March, 2021. In financial year 2020, the Biotest Group generated sales of
€ 484.2 million, compared to € 419.1 million the previous year. This equates to a 15.5 % increase in sales.

Despite the ongoing corona crisis, Biotest's sales in the Therapy segment developed very positively. This growth was mainly achieved in key sales markets due to the positive development of sales of the main products immunoglobulins and albumin.

EBIT amounted to € -1.3 million in financial year 2020, compared to € -1.2 million the previous year.

The Biotest Group's core business (adjusted EBIT) is clearly positive at € 78.4 million.

in € million     2020     2019
EBIT     -1.3     -1.2
Expenses for Biotest Next Level*     79.6     68.4
Expenses for monoclonal antibodies     0.1     1.4
Adjusted EBIT     78.4     68.6
 

* The research and development cost for products that can be produced only at the new facility

DGAP-News Biotest AG: Biotest exceeds Sales and EBIT forecast in the 2020 financial year DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Biotest AG: Biotest exceeds Sales and EBIT forecast in the 2020 financial year 31.03.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE Biotest …

