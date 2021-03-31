 
Cegereal Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From March 15, 2021 to March 19, 2021

Regulatory News:

Cegereal (Paris:CGR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Marché (MIC Code) Number of Transactions
CEGEREAL

969500EQZGSVHQZQE212

18/03/2021 FR0010309096

5 500

40,00

CEUO

1

  * Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule TOTAL

5 500

40,00

Details per transaction

Name of issuer Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Name of Investment Services Provider Identification code of Investment Services Provider Day/time of transaction (CET) Identification code of financial instrument Price per transaction Currency Acquired volume Market (MIC Code) Reference number of transaction Purpose of buy back
CEGEREAL 969500EQZGSVHQZQE212 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/03/2021 16:07:10 FR0010309096

40,00

EUR

5 500

CEUO 00259338343EXPA1 Reduction in the share capital by cancellation of shares

 

