Cegereal Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From March 15, 2021 to March 19, 2021
Cegereal (Paris:CGR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Marché (MIC Code)
|Number of Transactions
|CEGEREAL
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|18/03/2021
|FR0010309096
|
5 500
40,00
1
5 500
40,00
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|Identification code of Investment Services Provider
|Day/time of transaction (CET)
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|CEGEREAL
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|18/03/2021 16:07:10
|FR0010309096
|
40,00
|EUR
|
5 500
|CEUO
|00259338343EXPA1
|Reduction in the share capital by cancellation of shares
