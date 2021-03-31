Aurora Mobile is Among First Certified Companies to Pass MIIT’s Completeness Test for 5G Messaging Platforms

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it is one of the first companies to pass the completeness test for 5G messaging platforms required by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (“MIIT”). On March 29, 2021, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (“CAICT”), a division of MIIT, held a press conference to officially launch the functional completeness test standard and certified Aurora Mobile and the first round of compliant companies. Mr. Weiran Ren, director of the China Telecommunication Technology Labs (CTTL) of CAICT, Mr. Jingyao Wang, director of the Mobile Internet Innovation Center of CTTL, Mr. Di Wu, the deputy director of the Mobile Internet Innovation Center of CTTL and representatives from 5G service enterprises attended the conference.



In his conference keynote speech, Mr. Jingyao Wang commented, “5G applications are an important pillar for the development of the 5G service industry. CTTL continues to monitor new application scenarios and actively follows industry development trends, and collaborates with 5G service operators and terminal manufacturers to jointly explore new applications. The launch of standards in testing methods related to 5G messaging has promoted the maturity and technical compliance of 5G service platforms.”

Aurora Mobile’s Government Affairs Director, Mr. Chao Ma, received the certificate on behalf of Aurora Mobile. "We passed CTTL’s testing and at the same time completed the update and iteration of related products and services. This has built a solid foundation for us to monetize our 5G messaging services in the future. We will use our JG Unification Messaging System (“JG UMS”) to push various types of 5G-based rich communication services (RCS) in the form of texts, cards, pictures, audio and video, which will strengthen our ability to meet the personalized and diversified needs of users,” said Mr. Ma.

As one of the first companies to be certified by MIIT, Aurora Mobile has developed a comprehensive strategy for 5G-based smart services. In November 2020, Aurora Mobile signed a 5G strategic cooperation framework agreement with China United Network Communications Limited Beijing Branch (“Beijing Unicom”), and officially became their 5G strategic partner and 5G messaging joint partners.