Aurora Mobile is Among First Certified Companies to Pass MIIT’s Completeness Test for 5G Messaging Platforms

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021   

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it is one of the first companies to pass the completeness test for 5G messaging platforms required by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (“MIIT”). On March 29, 2021, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (“CAICT”), a division of MIIT, held a press conference to officially launch the functional completeness test standard and certified Aurora Mobile and the first round of compliant companies. Mr. Weiran Ren, director of the China Telecommunication Technology Labs (CTTL) of CAICT, Mr. Jingyao Wang, director of the Mobile Internet Innovation Center of CTTL, Mr. Di Wu, the deputy director of the Mobile Internet Innovation Center of CTTL and representatives from 5G service enterprises attended the conference.

In his conference keynote speech, Mr. Jingyao Wang commented, “5G applications are an important pillar for the development of the 5G service industry. CTTL continues to monitor new application scenarios and actively follows industry development trends, and collaborates with 5G service operators and terminal manufacturers to jointly explore new applications. The launch of standards in testing methods related to 5G messaging has promoted the maturity and technical compliance of 5G service platforms.”

Aurora Mobile’s Government Affairs Director, Mr. Chao Ma, received the certificate on behalf of Aurora Mobile. "We passed CTTL’s testing and at the same time completed the update and iteration of related products and services. This has built a solid foundation for us to monetize our 5G messaging services in the future. We will use our JG Unification Messaging System (“JG UMS”) to push various types of 5G-based rich communication services (RCS) in the form of texts, cards, pictures, audio and video, which will strengthen our ability to meet the personalized and diversified needs of users,” said Mr. Ma.

As one of the first companies to be certified by MIIT, Aurora Mobile has developed a comprehensive strategy for 5G-based smart services. In November 2020, Aurora Mobile signed a 5G strategic cooperation framework agreement with China United Network Communications Limited Beijing Branch (“Beijing Unicom”), and officially became their 5G strategic partner and 5G messaging joint partners.

30.03.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with World’s Largest Digital Currency Trading Platform
25.03.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with China's Online Afterschool Education Leader, Zuoyebang, to Promote Quality Growth of its Online Education App
25.03.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with China's online afterschool education leader, Zuoyebang, to Promote Quality Growth of its Online Education App
23.03.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Koolearn to Empower AI-driven Marketing and Enhance E-Learning for an Online Education Platform
18.03.21
Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
15.03.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with BitDeer, the World's Leading Crypto Currency Mining Service Platform, to Strengthen Digital Asset Mining Services
11.03.21
Aurora Mobile’s JVerification Service Crosses the 1,000 Paid Developer Milestone!
09.03.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with SAIC-GM-Wuling to Drive Digital Marketing Transformation
05.03.21
Aurora to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 18, 2021
04.03.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Segway-Ninebot to Promote Smart Mobility Services for Personal Electric Transportation