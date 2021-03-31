Tryg A/S will publish Q1 results 2021 and hosts a conference call on 16 April 2021

Tryg will publish the Group’s Q1 results for 2021 on 16 April 2021 at around 7:30 CET.

Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.