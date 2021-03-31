Tryg A/S will publish Q1 results 2021 and hosts a conference call on 16 April 2021
Tryg will publish the Group’s Q1 results for 2021 on 16 April 2021 at around 7:30 CET.
Conference call
Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call will be held in English.
Date 16 April 2021
Time 10:00 CET
Dial-in numbers
+45 (DK) 78 15 01 07
+44 (0) (UK) 333 300 9261
+1 (US) 833 526 8382
You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.
All Q1 material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.
