Tryg A/S will publish Q1 results 2021 and hosts a conference call on 16 April 2021

Tryg will publish the Group’s Q1 results for 2021 on 16 April 2021 at around 7:30 CET.

Conference call
Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.

Date 16 April 2021
Time 10:00 CET

Dial-in numbers

+45 (DK) 78 15 01 07
+44 (0) (UK) 333 300 9261
+1 (US) 833 526 8382

You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All Q1 material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Tryg A/S total number of shares and voting rights following rights issue
26.03.21
Resolutions from Tryg A/S’ annual general meeting 2021 (AGM)
25.03.21
Major Shareholder Announcement
25.03.21
Tryg A/S announces registration of new shares
25.03.21
Tryg A/S announces completion of rights issue
23.03.21
Tryg A/S announces result of rights issue
18.03.21
Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management
17.03.21
Intact has obtained approval from the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority to acquire sole control of RSA's business outside Norway and Sweden, including the acquisition of sole control of RSA’s Danish business placed in Codan A/S
15.03.21
Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management
15.03.21
Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management