Victory Square Portfolio Companies, Hydreight & Victory Square Health, Team Up To Expand Telehealth Product Offerings in Brazil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 — Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the "Company") has announced that Victory Square portfolio companies IV Hydreight Inc. ("Hydreight") and Victory Square Health Inc. ("VSH") are combining resources to create and expand Telehealth product offerings throughout Brazil. This partnership will include delivering the following services throughout the country: offering on demand physicians, prescription services, cosmetic services, in-home consultations, full integration with insurance providers and proprietary testing services among others.

Due to the global pandemic, the demand has never been greater for safe and secure in-home testing and treatment options. Victory Square Health and Hydreight have teamed up to fill this need. The Company’s safe and secure protocols will enable citizens to receive the urgent care and testing in the safety and comfort online and in person in their own homes. This opportunity for both Victory Square portfolio companies comes at an opportune time with the emergence of Digital Health in Brazil. Victory Square Health has been preparing for Telehealth Opportunities in Brazil and this partnership with Hydreight strategically positions both companies to capitalize upon this massive new market in VSH’s home playingfield of Brazil.

Victory Square Health is a leading manufacturer and supplier of personalized medicine solutions including diagnostic tests to support patient’s care and improve health outcomes. Last year, the Company announced a key business development and sales agreement with MOLKOM Pharmaceuticals, a global business development agency. MOLKOM has vast business development relationships with major clients in over 30 countries.

Founded in 2018, Hydreight provides a unique, custom built, proprietary telemedicine service across the USA that allows users to book confidential health & wellness and/or medical services at their home, hotel, office or wherever they may need discreet assistance. The partnership with Hydreight will now give VSH the opportunity to expand upon its successful products through on demand services, mobile services, and cosmetic procedures throughout Brazil and made available to the country’s 213 million residents.