Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2021 / 20:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Fabian
Last name(s): Brügmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
44.00 EUR 264.00 EUR
43.00 EUR 2150.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
43.1071 EUR 2414.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


31.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65234  31.03.2021 



ZeitTitel
11.03.21
18
creditshelf AG